Miss South Dakota is headed to the Sunshine State to compete for the national crown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Miss South Dakota is bringing her crown to Florida. Former KOTA and KEVN anchor Miranda O’Bryan, the 76th Miss South Dakota, is ready to represent the Mount Rushmore State at the 102nd Miss America pageant.

Miranda O’Bryan has been preparing for months and says her passion for the Miss America organization has strengthened her community outreach, leadership skills, and scholarship pursuits.

“You know, when I started competing for Miss South Dakota, I didn’t know it. But every moment was preparing for Miss America. And so the last few days have just been anxiety because I’m like, ‘I actually get to go do that.’ So I have nervous giggles; that’s kind of all I can do when people ask, but I just can’t believe I finally get to go do it. I get to be Miss South Dakota on the Miss America stage and represent our state,” said the 76th Miss South Dakota, Miranda O’Bryan.

Additionally, she has established her service initiatives called Page Turners: Fall in Love with Reading to promote and inspire reading comprehension throughout the community. “It’s just being authentic. You know, South Dakotans, we’re passionate, we’re hardworking. We have a lot of grit, and I want them to see that.” O’Bryan expresses her ambition, stating that South Dakota has yet to secure a victory in the Miss America competition, and she’s determined to become the first to bring the national crown home to the state,” said O’Bryan.

“I just think there’s something about the qualities that I bring forth being a South Dakota woman, you know, where I grew up. I grew up in a town of 1000 people; I graduated with only 22 other people. My parents, you know, they had me as teenage parents. And so I have a unique story, and I think being able to share that in the private interview, having them see that personality, and then just kind of that bubbliness coming across on stage. I hope that’s what they’re looking for for Miss America,” said O’Bryan.

The competition will stream live on YouTube on Saturday, Jan. 6-14.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.