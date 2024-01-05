Healthwatch: Sleep apnea and how to address it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every week we talk to a health expert about a variety of topics to bring you tips on staying healthy, this week we are joined by Dr. Annie Hibbs with Creekside Medical Center to talk about sleep apnea.

“Sleep apnea is a disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep. The most prevalent form is obstructive sleep apnea where the throat muscles intermittently last and block the airway during sleep,” said Dr. Hibbs.

Next, she discussed some of the symptoms associated with sleep apnea.

“Symptoms include flat snoring, restless sleep, morning headaches, and feeling unusually tired, tired even after a full night’s sleep,” said Dr. Hibbs.

She then went over some of the negative health effects of leaving sleep apnea unaddressed.

“It’s not just about snoring, untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious health complications like high blood pressure, heart disease, and memory impairment. It affects not only your sleep quality but also your daily alertness and concentration. Diagnosing sleep apnea typically involves a sleep study which can be performed at a sleep center or in some cases at home,” said Dr. Hibbs.

Lastly, Dr. Hibbs talked about how to address the issue.

“Treatments vary from simple lifestyle changes, or using CPAP device to surgical options depending on the severity of the condition and your tolerance of the CPAP. If you or someone you know is showing signs of sleep apnea, I strongly encourage you to consult with a healthcare provider. Addressing this issue can significantly improve your health and quality of life,” said Dr. Hibbs.

