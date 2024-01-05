Healthwatch: Sleep apnea and how to address it

Every week we talk to a health expert about a variety of topics to bring you tips on staying healthy, this week we are joined by Dr. Annie Hibbs.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every week we talk to a health expert about a variety of topics to bring you tips on staying healthy, this week we are joined by Dr. Annie Hibbs with Creekside Medical Center to talk about sleep apnea.

“Sleep apnea is a disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep. The most prevalent form is obstructive sleep apnea where the throat muscles intermittently last and block the airway during sleep,” said Dr. Hibbs.

Next, she discussed some of the symptoms associated with sleep apnea.

“Symptoms include flat snoring, restless sleep, morning headaches, and feeling unusually tired, tired even after a full night’s sleep,” said Dr. Hibbs.

She then went over some of the negative health effects of leaving sleep apnea unaddressed.

“It’s not just about snoring, untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious health complications like high blood pressure, heart disease, and memory impairment. It affects not only your sleep quality but also your daily alertness and concentration. Diagnosing sleep apnea typically involves a sleep study which can be performed at a sleep center or in some cases at home,” said Dr. Hibbs.

Lastly, Dr. Hibbs talked about how to address the issue.

“Treatments vary from simple lifestyle changes, or using CPAP device to surgical options depending on the severity of the condition and your tolerance of the CPAP. If you or someone you know is showing signs of sleep apnea, I strongly encourage you to consult with a healthcare provider. Addressing this issue can significantly improve your health and quality of life,” said Dr. Hibbs.

This has been your Healthwatch be sure to check in right here next week for more health tips

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was granted bond
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth...
B-1 bomber crashes while landing at Ellsworth AFB Thursday night
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City

Latest News

Monument Health feels the effects of surges in respiratory viruses
In the last week of 2023, Rapid City saw a surge in respiratory cases, with 180 COVID-19 and...
Monument Health feels the effects of surges in respiratory viruses
The new owners are excited to get to know the community and the business.
Ownership of Black Hills Bagels changes hands
The 76th Miss South Dakota
Miss South Dakota is headed to the Sunshine State to compete for the national crown