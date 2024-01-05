Giving your child a phone grants access to the digital world, but poses risks too

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force officer warns against unrestricted screen time, which can lead to unhealthy online habits and possibly set children up to be victims of predators.

The Internet Crimes Against Children program helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop effective responses to Internet child sexual exploitation and other crimes against children.

Recently, an 11-year-old girl from Indiana was kidnapped after reportedly sending explicit messages to individuals she met online, leading to the arrest of two men and a woman from western South Dakota.

According to the FBI, approximately 500,000 online predators are active each day, with children aged 12 to 15 being vulnerable to grooming and manipulation by adults they encounter online. Law enforcement stresses that parents going through their kids’ phones is not a punishment but a way to protect them.

“When I was growing up, there was a filter, and it was a built-in filter – the home phone, where parents were allowed to answer and screen who got to talk to their child. Now that filter is gone. So trying to get parents to see that they are that filter. If they’re giving their child a phone, what are they doing to filter who gets in and who stays out?” said Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand.

Strand also emphasizes that parents can help children protect their identity by explaining that everything they do on a smartphone is stored and backed up. Even deleted data can be retrieved, potentially affecting their future.

