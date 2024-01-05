Crew injured in B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB

Air Force now conducting a safety investigation into the crash
A homeowner in Box Elder caught the crash of a 28th Bomb Wing B-1 as it was attempting to land at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Air Force says the four crewmembers of the B-1 bomber that crashed Thursday night at Ellsworth Air Force Base were injured.

As of Friday morning, one airman was being treated at Monument Hospital in Rapid City. The Air Force says the crewmember’s injuries are not life-threatening. The other three airmen were treated on the base for minor injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the aircrew and their families as they recover from this event,” Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, stated in a release. “It is important that we support each other as we work to learn more about what occurred.”

The crash is now under investigation. That investigation, according to the Air Force Safety Center, could take one to three months. The safety investigation board findings are not released to the public. However, an accident investigation board usually runs alongside the safety investigation and those findings can be released to the public.

The bomber crashed while it was landing at Ellsworth about 5:30 p.m., Thursday. The crew was able to eject but not without injuries.

People who lived in the area say the crash was extremely loud, shaking their homes. A homeowner allowed us to use his door camera video, showing a massive flash erupting from the ground, followed by a plume of smoke.

