Areas of fog and snow showers are possible this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight lows will get down into the teens and 20s, with areas of fog staying in place for some. There is a dense fog advisory in place until 11 p.m. tonight; for Butte, Perkins, and Harding counties, the advisory might be extended or canceled depending on the winds. Overnight, a few snow showers will develop in Wyoming and gradually make their way over into western South Dakota throughout the day on Friday.

Friday highs will be in the 30s to low 40s, with clouds covering the region and snow showers possible. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, with highs once again in the 30s to 40s. After Sunday, temperatures will start to trend downward. We will be on a slight rollercoaster over the next few days, but by this time next week, temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens, with evening time temperatures likely to be in the single digits or close to zero.

