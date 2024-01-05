Areas of fog and snow showers are possible this evening

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight lows will get down into the teens and 20s, with areas of fog staying in place for some. There is a dense fog advisory in place until 11 p.m. tonight; for Butte, Perkins, and Harding counties, the advisory might be extended or canceled depending on the winds. Overnight, a few snow showers will develop in Wyoming and gradually make their way over into western South Dakota throughout the day on Friday.

Friday highs will be in the 30s to low 40s, with clouds covering the region and snow showers possible. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, with highs once again in the 30s to 40s. After Sunday, temperatures will start to trend downward. We will be on a slight rollercoaster over the next few days, but by this time next week, temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens, with evening time temperatures likely to be in the single digits or close to zero.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was granted bond
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
The new Kathmandu location will be housed in this building at 405 Canal Street in Rapid City.
More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate behavior.
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate sexual behavior

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Foggy this morning then mostly cloudy and seasonably cool.
Fog Continues; Dense at Times ; Snow Possible Saturday
Fog Continues; Dense at Times ; Snow Possible Saturday
Fog Continues; Dense at Times ; Snow Possible Saturday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Colder, more seasonable temperatures the next few days.