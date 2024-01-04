Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:52 AM MST
(CNN) - Sweethearts has something special for those who are caught in the struggles of the dating world this Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition “Situationship” boxes as the perfect gift for those in the “talking phase” during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The boxes are filled with hearts with blurry misprints, or what Sweethearts calls “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with.”

The special Valentine’s treats will be available for purchase beginning Monday.

