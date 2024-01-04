Rep. Dusty Johnson visits patients at Monument Health’s emergency department

Monument Health's 44,000-square-foot new emergency department opened in September 2019.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday, Representative Dusty Johnson was in Rapid City visiting the emergency department at Monument Health.

Monument Health’s 44,000-square-foot new emergency department opened in September 2019. The department now allows caregivers to treat more than 40 patients at a time. With people continuing to move to the Black Hills area, having access to quality healthcare is important.

“When I ask people ‘Why were you willing to move to South Dakota?’ Of course, they love our quality of life, but a big part of that is healthcare. When they see outfits like Monument being willing to make an important investment, and then also make sure they are delivering quality care day in and day out, that really does matter,” said South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson.

The new updated space allows doctors to give patients the care they deserve.

“So monuments made a big investment in our availability of access to emergency care here. So we’ve built this new department here that we’re very proud of. It allows us to see the influx of patients that we’ve had come to Rapid City, and give them the best quality care possible,” said Dr. Brook Eide, director and chair of the emergency department at Monument Health.

Johnson said being able to spend time with local professionals is important to understand what is needed when making policies in Washington D.C.

