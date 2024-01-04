Proposed Rapid City school district boundary changes continue to cause disagreement

Some students in Rapid City may have to change schools if a proposed item by the Board of Education is passed.
By Brad Walton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education continued discussion on a hot-button local issue Tuesday night.

Some schools in Rapid City don’t have enough students while others are at or above full capacity. To counter this, the board has proposed a change of boundaries for which schools students will attend based on where they live.

Parents whose children are affected by the proposed change are understandably concerned. Many of them stated that they chose their current homes based on the schools that their kids would attend. The Board of Education has been sympathetic to these concerns, but they must make decisions with all of Rapid City’s schoolchildren in mind.

“We do listen. We do care. We do evaluate their concerns and see if we can be accommodating in any way,” said Bishop Troy Carr, President of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. “And sometimes, we just cannot, and we just have to make the decision.”

While Bishop Carr’s opinions do not necessarily reflect those of the board as a whole, it was clear that he felt for the affected families and wished there was a way that everyone could be happy.

Recent additions to South Middle School in Rapid City have expanded its capacity for students. Since Southwest Middle School has become overpopulated, Southwest students living in the area between the two schools will need to transfer to South.

Public discussions on this issue will continue through January at Board of Education meetings.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
You could be the lucky person to win
The Powerball numbers just got bigger
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate behavior.
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate sexual behavior

Latest News

Merrick was chosen to be this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Merrick
Pinto the mini dachschund greets a friendly larger dog
Pet licenses in South Dakota: what you need to know
Grace Bullock Memorial library in Spearfish.
Northern Hills Library eliminates overdue fines to encourage a stress-free environment
Rep. Dusty Johnson visits patients at Monument Health’s emergency department
This week's cutest pet of the week was given to Merrick. Make sure to submit your pet photo...
Cutest pet of the week: Merrick