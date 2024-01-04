Porcupine man admits guilt to involuntary manslaughter and assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Porcupine Man is facing up to 18 years in prison for a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was in federal court on Wednesday for a change of plea.

Robert Cottier, 65, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious injury.

According to the factual basis statement, Cottier killed Harold Long Soldier in a car crash while driving drunk.

Cottier also pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious injury after a minor who was also in the vehicle was injured.

Cottier is facing up to 18 years in prison.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.