Porcupine man admits guilt to involuntary manslaughter and assault

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Porcupine Man is facing up to 18 years in prison for a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was in federal court on Wednesday for a change of plea.

Robert Cottier, 65, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious injury.

According to the factual basis statement, Cottier killed Harold Long Soldier in a car crash while driving drunk.

Cottier also pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious injury after a minor who was also in the vehicle was injured.

Cottier is facing up to 18 years in prison.

