Pet licenses in South Dakota: what you need to know

Dogs and cats are required to have rabies vaccinations and licenses in most places in South Dakota.
By Brad Walton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The police department in Spearfish, South Dakota recently announced that they will give away free collar tags in January for legally registered pets in the city. While there are many furry friends to be found in the Black Hills region, many people don’t know that pets must be registered in Spearfish, Rapid City, and most places in South Dakota. Dogs and cats are required to be registered by the age of six months, which comes after confirmation that they have received a vaccination for rabies.

In Pennington County and Rapid City, animals have to be licensed, and they have to have the rabies certificate” Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills explained. “And that’s just to ensure they do have the rabies vaccination before they get the license.”

Tags and licenses aren’t only useful for legal compliance and proof of animal vaccination. They can also help animals who might end up in tough situations.

Pinto is a miniature dachschund who lives in Rapid City. Standing at less than a foot tall, she packs more energy, playfulness, and curiosity than you’d expect. One night, Pinto escaped from her backyard and got lost. The six-month-old puppy roamed through over a mile and a half of grasslands in the outskirts of Rapid City. Knowing of local cougar and coyote populations, Pinto’s human family feared the worst. Then, at 2:30 in the morning, they received a phone call and a sense of tremendous relief - Pinto had been found, and her rescuers were able to track down her family by looking at her tags. Now, she lives a happy life and is popular among the other canines at the Braeburn dog park.

So, if you have a dog or cat, not only should they be legally registered, it’s a great idea to get them a collar tag as well. Sometimes pets’ curiosity can get the best of them, and identifiable tags can help them get back to their homes.

