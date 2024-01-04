Northern Hills Library eliminates overdue fines to encourage a stress-free environment

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 180 library systems across the United States have gone fine-free, and that trend has now reached libraries in South Dakota. However, Spearfish is one of the Black Hills area libraries to forgive people for keeping a book too long.

The reason for this change is that many people feel anxious about visiting the library when they know they have overdue books and fines. In addition, the Bullock Memorial Library says library fines aren’t a significant source of revenue for Spearfish. They aim to create a more comfortable and stress-free environment for people to return to the library without worrying about overdue materials.

“We always thought the library fines were causing people to bring their books back on time. But really, that’s not the case. People either do or they don’t, and sometimes it can actually be a deterrent to bring them back on time because as soon as they get a couple of days overdue, they start getting a little nervous about it. They don’t want to come in and see us, so we just feel like this was becoming more of a deterrent than an actual motivator,” said Bullock Memorial Library Director Amber Wilde.

Wilde says, that with the new library policy, all late materials and fines will be cleared for everyone.

