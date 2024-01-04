More Nepalese cuisine will soon be coming to Rapid City

Many may already know Kathmandu Bistro for its Indian cuisine but the owners are looking to open a new location focusing on Nepalese Cuisine.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looking to try something new for dinner? A restaurant in downtown Rapid City is bringing cuisine to the area many may not be familiar with.

Kathmandu Bistro is known for its Indian cuisine but the owners are looking to open a new location focusing on Nepalese Cuisine.

The restaurant just submitted their application to serve alcohol and their manager says many preparations for the new spot are already complete. He says this new location allows the business to introduce people to more food dishes.

“In the summertime, people come here from around the world and then they like to try something different you know, there is already three Indian restaurants so people want maybe a typical Nepalese kind of food,” said Gokarna Tandan a manager at Kathmandu Bistro.

Tandan says he is hopeful the restaurant will open its doors as early as next month.

