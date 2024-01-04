Mixology at Home - Cran-Pomegranate Martini

Changing an ingredient or two, even if similar to the original, can give you a different drink.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Missing an ingredient for one of your favorite cocktails? Sometimes that substitute is better than the original. That’s on Mixology at Home when we return.

My wife likes pomegranate martinis but some time ago we couldn’t get straight pomegranate juice, so we had to compromise with cranberry-pomegranate juice.

Now that’s healthy ... vitamin C and about five calories ... until we add the alcohol. That’s another 100 calories (about 8 minutes of running) if you are counting.

As always, it is an easy drink to make as well.

In a shaker with ice, add two ounces of cran-pomegranate juice, one and a half ounces of raspberry vodka, 1 squirt of lemon juice, and a half ounce of triple sec. Shake to chill and strain into a martini glass. Now a little tweak I just added recently, a splash of strawberry syrup.

It might be too sweet for some people, but adding a rim of purple sugar makes the drink more festive.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of a newborn was granted bond
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate behavior.
Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate sexual behavior
Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana

Latest News

Porcupine man admits guilt to involuntary manslaughter and assault
Giving your child melatonin may not be the sleep schedule saver you think
Merrick was chosen to be this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Merrick
Pinto the mini dachschund greets a friendly larger dog
Pet licenses in South Dakota: what you need to know