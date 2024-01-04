Mixology at Home - Cran-Pomegranate Martini

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Missing an ingredient for one of your favorite cocktails? Sometimes that substitute is better than the original. That’s on Mixology at Home when we return.

My wife likes pomegranate martinis but some time ago we couldn’t get straight pomegranate juice, so we had to compromise with cranberry-pomegranate juice.

Now that’s healthy ... vitamin C and about five calories ... until we add the alcohol. That’s another 100 calories (about 8 minutes of running) if you are counting.

As always, it is an easy drink to make as well.

In a shaker with ice, add two ounces of cran-pomegranate juice, one and a half ounces of raspberry vodka, 1 squirt of lemon juice, and a half ounce of triple sec. Shake to chill and strain into a martini glass. Now a little tweak I just added recently, a splash of strawberry syrup.

It might be too sweet for some people, but adding a rim of purple sugar makes the drink more festive.

