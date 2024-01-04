Gas prices fall in Rapid City

You may start to have a little extra spending money in your pocket with gas prices dipping below three dollars in Rapid City.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
This is a sharp decrease from last summer when gas prices peaked at around four dollars and is slightly lower than it was at this time last year. We took to the streets to see what people at the pumps thought of the change and one person was not impressed, He gave us a range he’d like to see prices fall to.

“You know, overall gas price I think a livable gas price if we’re in that $2.30-2.50 (range), I could live with that,” said one man at the pump.

Another person was more optimistic about the decrease.

“Well yeah this summer we were close to five dollars a gallon and now we’re down to about three dollars a gallon and for a guy that drives as much as I do that’s nice,” said a Billings resident.

He says that lower gas prices allow him to save more money and spend more on traveling for leisure as well as business.

Gas prices generally take a dip around this time of year so we will have to wait and see just how low they get this season.

