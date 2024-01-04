First baby born on New Years eve

First baby was born at Monument Health.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vimber Rocke White Elk, was born at 12:07 a.m. to Hannah White Elk.

He was born weighing in at 9 pounds 5 ounces.

Although his original due date wasn’t until Jan. 6, he decided to make an early appearance and join the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

His siblings were all excited to meet him, he is joining a family with two sisters and three brothers.

