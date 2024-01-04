Cutest pet of the week: Merrick

This week's cutest pet of the week was given to Merrick. Make sure to submit your pet photo and information for the chance to be voted this week's cutest pet.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is Merrick, he is a four-year-old tuxedo cat. His fun fact is he loves going for walks on his leash, playing fetch, and giving high-fives for treats. His owner says he is the best dressed in their home.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

