Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate sexual behavior

Multiple former teachers in South Dakota banned from teaching after disturbing allegations.
By Brad Walton
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three former teachers in west river have officially been barred from the classroom by the South Dakota Department of Education.

Paul McLaughlin was found to have violated the state professional ethics for teachers. McLaughlin was a fifth grade teacher and high school coach for basketball and volleyball teams in the Newell school district. He allegedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student that he coached.

Nathan Frisch of Rapid City pleaded not guilty to charges related to possession of child pornography. Frisch has not been tried thus far, but his teaching license has been revoked nonetheless.

Charles Reambonanza was a teacher on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Like Frisch, he was also arrested for possession of child pornography. Reambonanza pled guilty to these charges and has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

