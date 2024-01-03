Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Spearfish man learned his punishment after being convicted last year of murdering his wife in their home in 2022.

35-year-old Dreau Rogers was convicted of shooting and killing Destiny Rogers.

Rogers was given a mandatory sentence of life in prison for the second degree murder as well as an additional 51 years for other charges.

A jury found Rogers guilty of murder along with gun and drug charges.

Destiny’s family spoke at Tuesday’s sentencing, saying Rogers is a threat to society and deserves the maximum sentence.

Fourth Circuit judge Michael Day said Rogers has wasted his life and that Rogers’ criminal history is quote “nothing less than horrific.” Day also stated that Rogers has taken no responsibility and shows no remorse.

