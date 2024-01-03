Lead Volunteer Fire Department hoping to recruit more community members

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Lead Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to find more people that wish to serve their community.

The department serves not only the city of Lead, but it also serves a large fire protection district. At any given time, there are about 12 people ready to answer the call when someone is in need, and with around 300 calls a year, the department is always in need of more help.

“We‘re always willing to take people in the door because there’s so many different things that firemen can do. You don’t have to be on the end of a nozzle, going into a burning building to be apart of Lead volunteer fire department. We have so many different roles here between scene support, pump operator, drivers, firemen, all kinds of things. So we’d be willing to take everybody on, and everybody can have a job here,” said Captain Taylor Ballert, Lead Volunteer Fire Department.

No previous training is needed, the department is able to train people on the spot.

“The only thing we require is people wanting to show up and do the job. There isn’t really any specifications, the thing about it is this fire department, give 100% of hands on training here all the time, so you can come in with zero experience and become a fireman for the Lead volunteer fire department,” continued Ballert.

If you would like to volunteer your time, you can either head over to their station at 622 Hurst Ave, visit their website, or call (605) 559-1313.

