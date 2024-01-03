Lead Volunteer Fire Department hoping to recruit more community members

There are many roles available if you would like to volunteer with the department.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Lead Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to find more people that wish to serve their community.

The department serves not only the city of Lead, but it also serves a large fire protection district. At any given time, there are about 12 people ready to answer the call when someone is in need, and with around 300 calls a year, the department is always in need of more help.

“We‘re always willing to take people in the door because there’s so many different things that firemen can do. You don’t have to be on the end of a nozzle, going into a burning building to be apart of Lead volunteer fire department. We have so many different roles here between scene support, pump operator, drivers, firemen, all kinds of things. So we’d be willing to take everybody on, and everybody can have a job here,” said Captain Taylor Ballert, Lead Volunteer Fire Department.

No previous training is needed, the department is able to train people on the spot.

“The only thing we require is people wanting to show up and do the job. There isn’t really any specifications, the thing about it is this fire department, give 100% of hands on training here all the time, so you can come in with zero experience and become a fireman for the Lead volunteer fire department,” continued Ballert.

If you would like to volunteer your time, you can either head over to their station at 622 Hurst Ave, visit their website, or call (605) 559-1313.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
You could be the lucky person to win
The Powerball numbers just got bigger
The goal of the new program is to make higher education more accessible for state employees.
South Dakota Board of Regents announce tuition discount for state employees
Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop
Towards the bottom of Terry Peak
Terry Peak kicks off 2024 with ideal ski conditions

Latest News

An educator works with students at the George McGovern Middle School.
Why South Dakota’s landmark teacher pay law failed
The Woods Memorial Library in Barre, Massachusetts, repatriated over 150 items to a group of...
Wounded Knee descendants group plans ceremony to burn returned artifacts
Free pet tags during January at Spearfish Police Department
Rapid City Youth City Council and Junior ROTC join together to help volunteer in the community.
Youth City Council and Junior ROTC partner to volunteer and strengthen Rapid City’s community