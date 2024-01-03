Fog Continues; Dense at Times ; Snow Possible Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Fog continues into the overnight hours. A dense fog is in effect for the SD Plains and the Foothills of the Black Hills. Temperatures will get to the upper teens and low 20s tonight will lead to some of that fog freezing on contact with surfaces. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon tomorrow. Temperatures will manage to get slightly above freezing in the afternoon. Friday, mostly cloudy skies take over with the chance of some snow showers heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures will get into the 30s by the afternoon. Starting the weekend, clouds start to clear out of the area with temperatures once again in the 30s by the afternoon. Temperatures take a dip on Sunday with low to mid 30s likely and partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies take over for the day on Monday. Temperatures in the 20s. Tuesday, temperatures are back above freezing with mostly sunny skies. As we head into mid week, another system approaches the area with isolated snow showers possible throughout the day. Temperatures stay below freezing.

