Cellphone tracking leads police to missing Indiana girl in Wisconsin, court docs say

27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah...
27-year-old Zackery Delozier (left), 23-year-old Sara Gaudino (middle), and 24-year-old Isaiah Schryvers (right) are charged with kidnapping in a Wells County girl's disappearance.(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents released in the kidnapping of an 11-year-old Wells County girl show police were able to track down her location in Wisconsin using cellphone data from her kidnapper.

Probable cause documents say the Wells County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a woman on Saturday, Dec. 30, about a child abduction after her 11-year-old daughter went missing. Police say they began to search the area near their home, finding the child’s phone nearby.

The mother allegedly told police her daughter had recently been caught sending sexual messages to two people in the last few weeks. She told officers she knew one was an adult, but could not remember his name.

RELATED: Indiana State Police warns parents to know who your child is talking to online

Police say they filed the girl as a missing person and contacted multiple police agencies to help with the search. Throughout the investigation, court documents say police learned a white van with out-of-state plates was spotted in the trailer park around the time the girl went missing.

Witnesses told police two men were seen in the van, documents say, and were also spotted walking in the area with a dog. One witness told police they saw the van in the same area where the girl’s phone was found.

Using forensic analysis, police say they learned a phone number belonging to Zackary Delozier of Edgemont, South Dakota, had called the girl’s phone 28 times within the hour she went missing.

ISP officers then began to track Delozier’s phones and learned a white van with South Dakota plates was spotted on a camera headed across Indiana towards Chicago.

Then around 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, Delozier was shown headed through Wisconsin. ISP then contacted Wisconsin police, who were able to locate and stop Delozier’s van in the southern part of the state, in Iowa County.

Inside the van, police found the girl along with 27-year-old Delozier, 23-year-old Sara Gaudino of Rapid City, South Dakota, and 24-year-old Isaiah Schryvers of Rapid City, South Dakota. Investigators say they also recovered a gun.

Police say they then called the girl’s mother, who said she did not know who the three adults were and believed they took the girl for crimes against her will. The woman said she believed one or more of the suspects had been messaging her daughter.

Court documents say the girl told police she remembered being at home with her parents around 3 p.m. on Saturday when she woke up in a vehicle with the three suspects, not knowing who they were or how she got there.

Delozier is currently charged with kidnapping and has an extradition hearing set for Friday afternoon in Wisconsin. Both Guadino and Schryvers are also charged with kidnapping and are in the process of being extradited to Wells County.

Watch our previous report below

Copyright 2024 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bob Koerlin, Rapid City garbage truck driver, completes a day of collecting cans.

Day in the life of a Rapid City garbage truck driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bob Koerlin, Rapid City garbage truck driver, completes a day of collecting cans.

News

Modern technology used to help fix pipes

Modern technology helps patch up pipes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Adrian Carbajal
Modern technology used to help fix pipes

Community

Lead Volunteer Fire Department is looking for more volunteers to help the community.

Lead Volunteer Fire Department hoping to recruit more community members

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madison Newman
There are many roles available if you would like to volunteer with the department.

News

Dreau Rogers mugshot

Spearfish man receives life sentence for murdering wife

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madison Newman
Dreau Rogers, 35, was convicted of shooting and killing Destiny Rogers in 2022.

Latest News

News

Blood donors at Rapid City Vitalant

Blood drive in Rapid City hopes to make up for shortage of donations over the holidays

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brad Walton
Vitalant Rapid City has scheduled their 11th Annual Community Heroes Blood Drive for January 5 & 6.

News

Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate behavior.

Three former teachers in western South Dakota have licenses revoked for inappropriate sexual behavior

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brad Walton
Multiple former teachers in South Dakota banned from teaching after disturbing allegations.

News

Activities like this are happening every day at Growing Roots Preschool.

Despite a national childcare shortage one preschool continues to grow

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cody Dennis
Growing Roots Preschool opened its doors in September of last year and since then, the service has continued to grow by adding new programs and looking for more students.

News

Jackley joins multi-state effort to strike down firearm magazine ban

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The California law would prohibit firearm magazines with the capacity of holding more than 10 rounds.

News

An educator works with students at the George McGovern Middle School.

Why South Dakota’s landmark teacher pay law failed

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Makenzie Huber
South Dakota rose to 47th in the nation for teacher pay thanks to the 2016 influx of funding, but has since fallen back to 49th.

News

The Woods Memorial Library in Barre, Massachusetts, repatriated over 150 items to a group of...

Wounded Knee descendants group plans ceremony to burn returned artifacts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Amelia Schafer
In 1890, more than 300 Lakota men, women and children were killed by the United States military.