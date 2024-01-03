Blood drive in Rapid City hopes to make up for shortage of donations over the holidays

Vitalant Rapid City has scheduled their 11th Annual Community Heroes Blood Drive for January 5 & 6.
By Brad Walton
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holidays typically provide an excess of food, traveling, and memories. Blood donations are harder to come by during this time of year.

To combat this, Vitalant’s Rapid City location has planned their 11th Annual Community Heroes Blood Drive for January 5th and 6th at Uptown Rapid near the JCPenney store.

”Holidays mean lower blood donations. So, from Thanksgiving until the new year we see less people coming out and donating blood” said Tori Robbins, Rapid City Vitalant’s communications manager. “Come out and donate blood and get that blood supply where it needs to be.”

Robbins mentioned that the O Negative blood type is especially needed and she hopes to see people with that blood type at the drive.

The event will include food from Olive Garden and representatives from many local companies sponsoring the event. Donors will be eligible to receive free t-shirts and gift cards. Registration is required before the blood drive, so go to https://www.vitalant.org/communityheroes to sign up.

