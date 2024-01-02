Terry Peak kicks off 2024 with ideal ski conditions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opportunities to hit the slopes have been few and far between this season. So when skiers and snowboarders had today off ... it was off to Terry Peak.

Terry Peak is the sixth tallest mountain in South Dakota, with an elevation just over 7,000 feet. For Black Hills locals and visitors, it’s also the premiere spot for downhill skiing and snowboarding.

“The weather is obviously beautiful, so it has just been a wonderful day on the snow” said Linda Derosier, Terry Peak Ski Area’s marketing director. “We’ve got good coverage on the runs we have open, so there’s a lot of people here enjoying this wonderful New Year’s Day.”

Derosier was right - it was 55 degrees on the slopes without a cloud in the sky. Riders could not have asked for better conditions. This warm weather has been persistent through the early winter in the Black Hills, which delayed Terry Peak Ski Area from opening the season. Now, about a week after a major snowfall, they are in great shape. Production of artificial snow has also helped to maintain good conditions for mountain recreation.

Whether Terry Peak’s first visitors of 2024 were locals enjoying a day off of work, out-of-state holiday vacationers, or people resolving to be more active this year, it seemed that everyone was enjoying their time on the slopes. Even with a full parking lot, chairlift lines appeared to move quickly. Ski area staff members said they hoped to see many more days like this throughout the rest of the season.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.