Terry Peak kicks off 2024 with ideal ski conditions

Now, about a week after a major snowfall, they are in great shape.
By Brad Walton
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opportunities to hit the slopes have been few and far between this season. So when skiers and snowboarders had today off ... it was off to Terry Peak.

Terry Peak is the sixth tallest mountain in South Dakota, with an elevation just over 7,000 feet. For Black Hills locals and visitors, it’s also the premiere spot for downhill skiing and snowboarding.

“The weather is obviously beautiful, so it has just been a wonderful day on the snow” said Linda Derosier, Terry Peak Ski Area’s marketing director. “We’ve got good coverage on the runs we have open, so there’s a lot of people here enjoying this wonderful New Year’s Day.”

Derosier was right - it was 55 degrees on the slopes without a cloud in the sky. Riders could not have asked for better conditions. This warm weather has been persistent through the early winter in the Black Hills, which delayed Terry Peak Ski Area from opening the season. Now, about a week after a major snowfall, they are in great shape. Production of artificial snow has also helped to maintain good conditions for mountain recreation.

Whether Terry Peak’s first visitors of 2024 were locals enjoying a day off of work, out-of-state holiday vacationers, or people resolving to be more active this year, it seemed that everyone was enjoying their time on the slopes. Even with a full parking lot, chairlift lines appeared to move quickly. Ski area staff members said they hoped to see many more days like this throughout the rest of the season.

Copyright 2024 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop
Breaking: Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown
The Ball will drop here in Rapid City on New Year's Eve.
The Black Hills is preparing for New Year’s Eve ball drop
Kolten Ware, 30, was arrested following on multiple charges, including assaulting Deadwood...
Man arrested, charged with assault on Deadwood police officers

Latest News

You could be the lucky person to win
The Powerball numbers just got bigger
South Dakota Legislature preview for 2024
A preview of the 2024 South Dakota State Legislature session
Tuesday
Mild and sunny Tuesday
People using the disposal sites should make sure their tree is clear of any holiday decorations.
Christmas tree disposal sites open in Rapid City