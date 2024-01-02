Snowplow name contest winners announced

For the past four years, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has held its "Name the Snowplow Contest."
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past four years, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has held its “Name the Snowplow Contest” as a light-hearted way to remind people to give plows some room as they clear the highways.

This year’s competition closed at the end of November but we won’t know the names of the winners until later this month when they get to see their names plow. Of the more than 650 entries submitted, this year’s wacky names include South-Da-Snow-Ta, Frostimus Prime, Clearapathera, Snow-key the Bear, and Not my first Snowdeo to name a few.

For more information regarding the names of the winners from each area please click here.

