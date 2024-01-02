Avid walkers start the new year off on the right foot

37th consecutive year walk for the Black Hills Volkssport association.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It has become a cherished tradition to start off the new year with a refreshing walk. Monday, for the 37th consecutive year, the Black Hills Volkssport Association gathered in downtown Rapid City to kickstart another year.

At the beginning of the walk, approximately 19 registered participants gathered at the Hotel Alex Johnson. The route led them past the presidents’ statues in downtown Rapid City, with some choosing the 5-km route and others opting for the 10-km. One of the members highlighted that, with fitness being a known New Year’s resolution, this walk is perfect to begin a new routine.

“It’s something that’s been going every year since before I joined the club, and it’s just a long-standing holiday tradition. Everybody makes that resolution to be healthier in the new year, and this is one way for us to do it,” said Mary Jayne Jordan, president of the Black Hills Volkssport Association.

If you missed Monday’s walk, the Hotel Alex Johnson offers walks throughout the year. Just sign up by visiting the front desk at the hotel.

