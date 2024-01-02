Areas of Dense Fog Possible Overnight & Tomorrow

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, temperatures drop below freezing everywhere, with temperatures in the low 20s and teens for almost everyone. A few spots on the SD Plains could see temperatures in the single digits. Areas of fog will start to form near the North Dakota border and start to spread off toward the south on the South Dakota Plains. We will see that fog possibly drop visibility below one mile at times, making for some difficult travel conditions. Along with this, temperatures will allow for some of this fog to freeze on contact. Tomorrow, temperatures remain below freezing for many, however locations in NE Wyoming will likely reach the low 40s in the afternoon. Skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon. Thursday, some patchy fog is possible once again in the early morning hours but temperatures get above freezing for the afternoon. 30s are still likely for Thursday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will continue for Thursday. Wrapping up the week on Friday, temperatures remain close to average with upper 30s likely for most with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking cooler with temperatures starting to fall Saturday. Some light snow showers are possible into the afternoon, but partly cloudy skies will once again dominate. Temperatures look to be in the low to mid 30s. Sunday, temperatures stay below freezing with snow showers possible once again. The highest chances are looking to be in the Northern Hills. Monday and Tuesday, temperatures remain around to below freezing for afternoon high temperatures with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

