Above normal temperatures as we head back to work.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies return today with temperatures in the 40s for many, while some on the South Dakota plains will stay in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will fall closer to average for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s Wednesday through Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. A system passing us by to the south may still produce a flurry or two Thursday, but nothing significant.

The weekend will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s, but colder air will move in Sunday and for much of next week. Highs will be in the 20s in Rapid City with lows in the teens. Other spots might have highs in the teens with lows falling into the single digits some days.

While cold air looks likely, moisture is still questionable. Light snow showers are possible Sunday and possibly early next week. The storm track will remain to our south and any heavy moisture is expected to fall in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska.

Stay tuned and we will keep you posted if there are any changes to the forecast going forward.

