South Dakota Board of Regents announce tuition discount for state employees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - College is expensive and many people choose to go online to save money or because they don’t have the means of getting to school.

However, a new program for state employees could make gaining a higher education more accessible.

Starting in January South Dakota state employees can receive a 50% tuition reduction for online courses offered by any of the state’s public universities.

To qualify for the program, people must work full-time for the state for at least a year.

State employees who use the new program can take up to six credits a semester.

“It not only applies to undergraduate but also graduate courses. So, if you’re a state employee and you have your undergrad degree and maybe have been contemplating getting your master’s and have tried to wrestle with how to finance, this might pencil out on how you can do it,” said Nathan Lukkes, executive director and CEO for the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Under the new program, employees will be accepted as long as the class isn’t full.

