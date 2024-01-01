Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the start of the New Year

Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures this morning start off chilly and in the teens and 20s. Clouds and winds will gradually build throughout the day, and highs will be in the 40s for many. Some spots may come close to 50°! Mild air sticks with us on Tuesday, as highs will be in the 40s for a lot of the region.

Temperatures will return closer to average on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week, with many in the 30s.

A pattern change is expected this week as much cooler air looks likely, with high temperatures falling below average for all of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Highs will be in the teens and 20s, with low temperatures in the single digits at times.

Above-normal moisture is in the forecast for us locally. For now, the storm pattern does look to remain south of us, into Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. We will monitor any chances this week and keep you updated as needed. While the track is to our south, some light and fluffy snow is possible from Sunday to Tuesday, seven to nine days from now.

Confidence is higher in the cooler air than in the moisture. Be sure to check back for the latest on both throughout the week.

