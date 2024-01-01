Fog on the plains overnight, but sunny and warmer Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fog will remain an issue for many on the South Dakota plains overnight. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place until 8 a.m. for much of northwest South Dakota. With temperatures below freezing, slippery spots may form on roadways. Be sure to use your low beams and slow down while out driving. Headlights are very important with reduced visibility.

Fog will linger into the middle of the day on the plains, but many others will have mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer on Monday to start off the new year, as highs will be in the 40s for many. Some spots may flirt with 50°! Mild air sticks with us for one more day on Tuesday as highs will be in the 40s for many.

Temperatures will return closer to average Wednesday and continue through the end of the week with many in the 30s.

We are expecting a pattern change by the upcoming weekend and the following week. Much cooler air looks to be likely with high temperatures falling below average for all of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with low temperatures in the single digits at times.

Above normal moisture is in the forecast for us locally. For now, the storm pattern does look to remain south of us, into Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado. We will monitor any chances this week and keep you updated as needed. While the track is to our south, some light and fluffy snow is possible Sunday to Tuesday, seven to nine days from now.

Confidence is higher in the cooler air than the moisture. Be sure to check back for the latest on both through the week. Have a happy and safe New Year!

