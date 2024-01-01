Black Hills Fox sports: favorite moments of 2023
Andrew Lind looks back at this year’s sports highlights
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024, we take a moment to remember some of the most memorable high school sports moments from the past year. Black Hills Fox’s Andrew Lind shares his favorites since coming to Rapid City in August.
- August: Douglas football wins its first game since 2020, beating Belle Fourche 34-16
- October: RC Central girls soccer earns No. 3 seed in state tournament, advances to quarterfinals
- October: Custer football names Kiran Pesicka as starting kicker for 2024
- November: Hot Springs football wins 11B state championship, 13-7 over Elk Point-Jefferson
- November: RC Christian volleyball advances to first ever state championship
- December: Pine Ridge boys basketball wins LNI championship
Thanks to all of our amazing athletes in 2023. We look forward to covering you in 2024.
