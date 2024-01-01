Black Hills Fox sports: favorite moments of 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024, we take a moment to remember some of the most memorable high school sports moments from the past year. Black Hills Fox’s Andrew Lind shares his favorites since coming to Rapid City in August.

August: Douglas football wins its first game since 2020, beating Belle Fourche 34-16

October: RC Central girls soccer earns No. 3 seed in state tournament, advances to quarterfinals

October: Custer football names Kiran Pesicka as starting kicker for 2024

November: Hot Springs football wins 11B state championship, 13-7 over Elk Point-Jefferson

November: RC Christian volleyball advances to first ever state championship

December: Pine Ridge boys basketball wins LNI championship

Thanks to all of our amazing athletes in 2023. We look forward to covering you in 2024.

