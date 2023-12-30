Warm Up the Ridge Project brings much-needed winter supplies to the Pine Ridge Reservation

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past nine years, Brent Stevens and Thad Lichtensteiger with the Warm Up the Ridge Project, along with Alice Phelps from First Family Now, have been delivering much-needed supplies to the Pine Ridge Reservation.

“It’s about fellow humans being kind to other humans I mean, what it all boils down to is people giving back. It doesn’t matter where you live; when you see an opportunity to help somebody, help someone.” Brent Stevens from the Warm Up to Ridge Project stated. Alice Phelps from the First Family Now in Porcupine stated. “Its just all about helping, just giving from your heart unconditionally.”

And it was a team effort Friday morning as two semi-loads of supplies were dropped off at First Family Now in Porcupine.

“46 thousand pounds of meat that we brought out, which is an amazing amount of meat,” Stevens said.

Thad Lichtenstiger from Warm Up the Ridge added, “My friends at Redeemer’s Lutheran Church just outside of Convoy {Ohio} they threw some money in, about $1,000 dollars, and just tons of coats and clothes and just anything that is good for cold weather.”

Much like the project name ‘Warm Up the Ridge Project,” the founders handed out items to help families stay warm.

Stevens stated, “This year we provided electric fireplaces that provide heat; we also added microwaves to the list, and then we donated $5,000 to the propane fund, so if somebody runs out of propane, we can help them.”

Phelps added, “Yeah, we’ve started our propane fund, and we need all the help we can get, because we need that for our families, as we know winter is not over yet.”

However, the donations didn’t stop there. From the Brumback Library in Ohio, 100 boxes of books were also donated.

