New Year’s Eve is the deadliest time for drunk drivers

New Year’s Eve can be a fun but dangerous time for people on the road.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every 79 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash, and on an average weekend night, there is a 71 percent increase in crashes involving drugs and alcohol between Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

New Year’s Eve can be a fun but dangerous time for people on the road. and there are consequences for drinking and driving.

In Pennington County, drinking and driving is a class one misdemeanor charge, which may lead to penalties including county jail time, fines, and probation. In an effort to ensure safer roads on New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, there will be an increased law enforcement presence to identify impaired drivers.

“Being on the road at night, if you’re out there defensively, make sure you’re coming to complete stops before proceeding through red lights. Make sure you’re taking a look before you take off,” said Pennington County Sheriff’s Lieutenant David Switzer.

Switzer wants to remind everyone that if you’re going to drink, plan ahead to have a designated driver.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack
Deer wandering in the wild.
Some scientists pose the “what if” question about zombie deer
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

Latest News

Kolten Ware, 30, was arrested following on multiple charges, including assaulting Deadwood...
Man arrested, charged with assault on Deadwood police officers
It was a team effort Friday morning as two semi-loads of supplies were dropped off at First...
Warm Up the Ridge Project brings much-needed winter supplies to the Pine Ridge Reservation
What are some ways to make sure you stick to your New Year's fitness goals?
Why do New Years resolutions fail?
New Year's Eve brings high liquor sales
New Year brings high amounts of liquor sales