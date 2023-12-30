New Year brings high amounts of liquor sales

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - New Year’s celebrations will be flowing with family, friends, and of course adult beverages. But what types of alcohol are party-goers hoisting this year?

According to data from Yahoo Finance, New Year’s Eve is the biggest sales day for liquor stores across the U.S. with a revenue increase of 159% compared to an average day.

So what are people buying? Are they popping champagne corks as the clock strikes midnight or switching to a different drink this year?

“Champagne definitely doubles or triples in sales during this time and New Year’s is no exception it’s just huge. Every year the same time we can pretty much plan it by the day, it’s just crazy. We have to have five, six, seven people working just to make sure the shelves are stocked,” Alec Waby, Mr. Liquor manager, said.

Waby says Mr. Liquor is prepared to meet the demands as they continue to stock their shelves to be ready for New Year’s revelers.

