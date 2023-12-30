Man arrested, charged with assault on Deadwood police officers

Kolten Ware, 30, was arrested following on multiple charges, including assaulting Deadwood...
Kolten Ware, 30, was arrested following on multiple charges, including assaulting Deadwood police officers.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 30-year-old man is in Pennington County on multiple charges, including assaulting police officers.

According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office release, Kolten Ware was involved in a domestic assault incident in Lead just after midnight Thursday. When Lead police arrived, Ware had already left the scene but the vehicle he reportedly was in was spotted by a Deadwood police officer a short time later.

Ware, the release stated, “backed up at a high rate of speed,” hitting an officer with his vehicle as well as a patrol car with another officer inside. One officer has minor injuries. Ware then reportedly headed down highway 14A.

Later Thursday afternoon, a pickup truck was reported stolen on Radio Tower Road, which is off of Highway 14A. The vehicle used to ram the Deadwood police car was left at that location.

Ware was finally caught in Rapid City when officers came across another vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in Deadwood. Ware, a passenger in that car ran from officers but was caught.

Ware faces three charges in Pennington County: possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance and obstructing law enforcement. His Lawrence County charges include two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding law enforcement and intentional damage.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack
Deer wandering in the wild.
Some scientists pose the “what if” question about zombie deer
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

Latest News

New Year's Eve prep tips
New Year’s Eve is the deadliest time for drunk drivers
It was a team effort Friday morning as two semi-loads of supplies were dropped off at First...
Warm Up the Ridge Project brings much-needed winter supplies to the Pine Ridge Reservation
What are some ways to make sure you stick to your New Year's fitness goals?
Why do New Years resolutions fail?
New Year's Eve brings high liquor sales
New Year brings high amounts of liquor sales