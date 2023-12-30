Man arrested, charged with assault on Deadwood police officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 30-year-old man is in Pennington County on multiple charges, including assaulting police officers.

According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office release, Kolten Ware was involved in a domestic assault incident in Lead just after midnight Thursday. When Lead police arrived, Ware had already left the scene but the vehicle he reportedly was in was spotted by a Deadwood police officer a short time later.

Ware, the release stated, “backed up at a high rate of speed,” hitting an officer with his vehicle as well as a patrol car with another officer inside. One officer has minor injuries. Ware then reportedly headed down highway 14A.

Later Thursday afternoon, a pickup truck was reported stolen on Radio Tower Road, which is off of Highway 14A. The vehicle used to ram the Deadwood police car was left at that location.

Ware was finally caught in Rapid City when officers came across another vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in Deadwood. Ware, a passenger in that car ran from officers but was caught.

Ware faces three charges in Pennington County: possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance and obstructing law enforcement. His Lawrence County charges include two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding law enforcement and intentional damage.

