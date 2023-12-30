Friday Night Hoops, December 29

Sturgis girls garner first win of season, Stevens hangs onto beat Central
Friday Night Hoops, December 29
By Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis girls basketball team picked up it’s first win of the season on Friday night defeating Douglas 42-33. The Scoopers move to 1-2 on the year, whereas the Patriots drop to 1-6. Also in girls basketball, Rapid City Stevens went into Rapid City Central and beat the Cobblers 68-57.

On the boys side, Pine Ridge defeated Groton Area 73-62 at the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell. Also at the Corn Palace, White River won over Lower Brule 49-30.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack
Deer wandering in the wild.
Some scientists pose the “what if” question about zombie deer
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen