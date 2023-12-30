Friday Night Hoops, December 29

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis girls basketball team picked up it’s first win of the season on Friday night defeating Douglas 42-33. The Scoopers move to 1-2 on the year, whereas the Patriots drop to 1-6. Also in girls basketball, Rapid City Stevens went into Rapid City Central and beat the Cobblers 68-57.

On the boys side, Pine Ridge defeated Groton Area 73-62 at the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell. Also at the Corn Palace, White River won over Lower Brule 49-30.

