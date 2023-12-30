Areas of fog will develop this evening, with seasonable temperatures for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Areas of fog will develop in the area throughout this evening as warm air moves over the remaining snow. With temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s tonight, a shallow layer of freezing fog could develop as well. We will see mostly clear skies tonight with light, breezy conditions. Sunday will be a little cooler, as many will fall into the 30s for highs. While it is cooler, temperatures will be around average for the end of December.

The New Year will warm back up into the 40s! Expect plenty of sunshine next week, with temperatures ranging from the 30s to the 40s. There are signals for much cooler air to move in the second week of January. It is something we will watch closely.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.