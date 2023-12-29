Youth City Council and Junior ROTC partner to volunteer and strengthen Rapid City’s community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, the Rapid City Youth City Council volunteered in the community by helping fold shirts at Monument Health and dressing the president statues downtown.

The Rapid City Youth City Council was created to spark civic engagement and strengthen the community. To go along with that, the group recently volunteered their time folding ‘Tough Enough To Wear Pink’ t-shirts and clothing statues downtown.

“We are here with the tough enough to wear pink. We’re here folding shirts, these pink shirts. We are also going to be going downtown to put scarves and hats on the statues. It’s just a whole thing of just well being and just helping the community out,” said Amelia Schaefbauer, youth city council secretary.

The 20 volunteers were able to get more than 3,000 shirts folded within an hour for Monument Health’s annual campaign.

“To have a group like the Rapid City Youth City Council come out and help us with that task, and a small show of force and volunteers that got it done in about an hour’s time is really huge for us because it’s a big project. We really appreciate the kids coming out and helping us get the shirts folded today,” Shawn Power, development officer at Monument Health.

Along with the Youth City Council, Junior ROTC placed hats, scarves and gloves on the statues that people can take and use to keep warm during the cold months.

“When we think about dressing the statues, its really about people in our community who are maybe less fortunate this season, and don’t have the ability to buy warm weather clothes. We want to make sure that everyone is safe and secure here in Rapid City during the wintertime. This is a really small, but really useful and helpful step to do that,” said Grace Albertson, youth city council member.

“So, this means a lot to basically the whole battalion, whole ROTC It helps the community because the meaning of our battalion is to make us be better citizens, and not to like bring other people down for things they don’t have control over” Mackenzie Garner, Junior ROTC.

All proceeds from the ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ campaign go back to help local cancer care patients at Monument Health. Anyone interested in getting a shirt before the Stock Show, click here.

