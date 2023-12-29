Two seats remain vacant while the legislative session looms

The seats need to be filled by January 9th to mitigate the impact on the legislative session.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s less than two weeks to the opening of the 2024 South Dakota Legislative Session and Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to announce replacements for two West River seats.

The house seat for District 34 and the senate seat for District 35 remain vacant.

The reason for the delay is largely procedural. When Jessica Castleberry resigned from her senate seat, a request was sent by the Governor’s Office to the state Supreme Court to determine if Castleberry violated the state constitution regarding conflicts of interest.

Additionally, an inquiry into a candidates’ qualifications must be held to determine if they are the right fit for the job. This inquiry will not happen until the Supreme Court issues a response.

The Governor’s Office is requesting their questions be answered before the start of the 2024 legislative session, at which point the appointments will be made.

Pennington County GOP weighed in on the wait and their chair Amy Wagner said “While I understand the concerns about putting the right people in the seats in the districts 34 and 35, I have a bigger concern with the seats not being filled and the people not being represented in those districts.”

She added that she has submitted three recommendations for the two seats and believes they are a good fit for the job.

