Sunshine, high clouds and mild today.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the warmest day this week with sunshine mixed with high clouds.

High temperatures will be near 50 in Rapid City which will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild, but New Year’s Eve will be cooler over western South Dakota as a backdoor cold front pushes cooler air in from the plains.

The first week of 2024 looks mild and mostly dry with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. No significant, impactful weather is seen through next week as the strong El Nino weather pattern steers storms to our south.

