Sturgis Animal Shelter struggling with overcrowding

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every winter, animal shelters see more surrenders in their care, making it harder to find a suitable home for every furry friend.

The Sturgis Animal Shelter is no exception. The staff there says they are over capacity and can’t take in any more animals without overcrowding the facility. The shelter has been overcrowded since the rally and this season makes it even harder for them to manage.

The reason is complex but a large contributing factor is that the animal shelter is taking in feral cats as well as dogs left at their doorstep.

Most of the dogs we get are because someone dumps them, they’re just strays running at large, and then they’re never claimed. The cats about half we have are feral cats because we have several feral colonies in town, said Autumn Lyons, an animal control officer for the Sturgis Animal Shelter.

If you’re considering adopting one of these cats or dogs, Lyons is asking adopters to remember that it is a lifelong commitment.

