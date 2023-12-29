Sturgis Animal Shelter struggling with overcrowding

Every winter, animal shelters see more surrenders in their care, making it harder to find a suitable home for every furry friend.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every winter, animal shelters see more surrenders in their care, making it harder to find a suitable home for every furry friend.

The Sturgis Animal Shelter is no exception. The staff there says they are over capacity and can’t take in any more animals without overcrowding the facility. The shelter has been overcrowded since the rally and this season makes it even harder for them to manage.

The reason is complex but a large contributing factor is that the animal shelter is taking in feral cats as well as dogs left at their doorstep.

Most of the dogs we get are because someone dumps them, they’re just strays running at large, and then they’re never claimed. The cats about half we have are feral cats because we have several feral colonies in town, said Autumn Lyons, an animal control officer for the Sturgis Animal Shelter.

If you’re considering adopting one of these cats or dogs, Lyons is asking adopters to remember that it is a lifelong commitment.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Rapid City on Tuesday night.
Icy challenge for South Dakota drivers
Legislators receive a rank based on their yes or no votes on criminal justice bills.
South Dakotans for Criminal Justice releases their scorecard on state lawmakers
South Dakota invests $1 million in foreign trade
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience set backs due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupts travel in South Dakota
City Council members approve the item.
Rapid City Public Works Committee approves reconstruction in Canyon Lake area

Latest News

Meet four women on the front lines of the Rapid City Medical Center’s c-suite.
Meet the all-women c-suite team of Rapid City Medical Center
Donald Glover Gallagher was chosen to be this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Donald Glover Gallagher
Errin Short, a registered dietitian, has a few easy ways to add protein to your breakfast.
Dietitian’s advice to beat ‘Quitter’s Day’ rings reality
Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day.
Mixology at Home – Bloody Mary