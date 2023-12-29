South Dakota announces updates to the 2024 Hazard Mitigation Plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every five years, the state of South Dakota reevaluates its Hazard Mitigation Plan to cushion the impact of natural disasters.

“We did have 10 disasters since 2019, and a lot of them were winter weather, flooding, high winds, and like last year before Christmas, we had heavy snow and blizzard conditions,” Jim Poppen, the state hazard mitigation officer, stated.

The plan examines the risks posed by floods, winter storms, wildfires, thunderstorms, and other hazards, then identifies ways for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety to reduce risks and protect people and property.

Some of the steps to mitigate the impact on the public have been ongoing since 2005, such as burying power lines to protect them from high winds and ice.

“We’ve done a number of tornado-safe rooms across multiple communities in South Dakota, so there is a safe place for individuals to go and seek shelter with high winds or tornadic storms coming into their area,” Poppen added.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan will allow South Dakota to be eligible for funding through FEMA when a natural disaster does occur.

Poppen stated, “South Dakota is one of 14 states across the country that has an enhanced status with their mitigation plan, and what that means is that the state has demonstrated that we utilize all the funds available to South Dakota, and along with that, the state receives an extra 5 percent funding for being an enhanced state, and since 2019 with the 10 disasters we have received, we received an extra $5.8 million to do mitigation.”

The Department of Public Safety will be taking public comments on the plan before it is finalized and submitted to FEMA by Dec. 31.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.