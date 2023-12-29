Some scientists pose the “what if” question about zombie deer

While it hasn’t spread to humans, some scientists believe governments should be prepared for the possibility.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Chronic wasting disease in deer is not new to South Dakota. It’s one of more than two dozen states with reports of what people call “zombie deer.”

And while it hasn’t spread to humans, some scientists believe governments should be prepared for the possibility. The disease has been found in animal populations in at least 31 states, according to the CDC.

It was first discovered in Colorado in 1967 and spread to South Dakota and other states. CWD spreads through contact with contaminated body fluids, tissues, and through consumption of contaminated food and water.

While there have been no infections in humans, scientists warn that the disease is a “slow-moving disaster” that governments should be prepared for, citing how mad-cow disease eventually migrated to people.

