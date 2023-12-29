Rescuers form chain to pull family’s Christmas gifts from car that crashed

New body camera video was released after a family was involved in a severe Christmas morning crash. (WKMG, VOLUSIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WKMG via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:33 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - New body camera video was released after a family was involved in a severe Christmas morning crash.

The good news is the mother and her three children are OK, but it was first responders who went above and beyond to form a human chain to try to save their gifts.

One by one, the presents were pulled out by Ormond Beach firefighters and Volusia County deputies to get the gifts to dry land.

The wet wrapping paper was pulled off as the pile of gifts grew on the ground.

It was an effort to save Christmas for one family after they were rescued.

Minutes went by with firefighters on top of the car while a ladder was laid out to reach the vehicle.

“I was just in shock,” Ayanna Montes, the family’s mother, said. “My daughter’s face had glass everywhere. My son’s arm, he broke his wrist, but the firefighters, everybody that was there were so helpful.”

Thankfully, deputies say the mother and her kids, all under the age of 10 years old, who were inside the car only had minor injuries.

They dried out what they were able to salvage to take to the family.

“I just want to thank you guys for doing everything that you do,” Montes added when asked if she wanted to say anything to the first responders. “You guys were so kind and patient to me and my kids. All you did was try to calm me down and I want to thank you to continue the work to do what you do, because if it wasn’t for you guys, I don’t know where I would be right now.”

To ease the pain, first responders also gave the family more gifts that were donated, going the extra mile.

According to police, the vehicle went off the highway, struck a pole and rolled into a ditch filled with water.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop
Legislators receive a rank based on their yes or no votes on criminal justice bills.
South Dakotans for Criminal Justice releases their scorecard on state lawmakers
Meet four women on the front lines of the Rapid City Medical Center’s c-suite.
Meet the all-women c-suite team of Rapid City Medical Center
Road conditions in Rapid City on Tuesday night.
Icy challenge for South Dakota drivers
A security guard on duty in Rapid City Public Library
Rapid City to add security specialists in early 2024

Latest News

New body camera video was released after a family was involved in a severe Christmas morning...
Rescuers form chain to save gifts in crash
The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California.
Police: Man suspected of killing woman with sledgehammer on college campus
The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California. (KABC)
Student surprised by sledgehammer attack
Maine’s top election official removed Trump from the 2024 ballot. (CNN)
Trump removed from Maine's 2024 ballot