Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's primary ballots, just a week after Colorado's Supreme Court ruled he cannot appear on theirs.(CNN)
By Leah Vredenbregt and Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former President Donald Trump is disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot after Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removed him, citing the Constitution’s insurrection clause.

Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the decision after voters brought a series of challenges over his qualifications for office. Under state law, voters can challenge a candidate’s qualifications for office, leading to a public hearing to make a determination.

Bellows said she found he violated his oath of office because he engaged in an insurrection.

“My sole obligation is to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law,” Bellows said. “The weight of evidence presented in the hearing made it clear that Mr. Trump was aware of the tinder laid by a multi-month effort to date legitimize the election of 2020, and then on January 6, chose to light the match.”

Secretary Bellows said Trump violated section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which does not allow anyone who swore an oath to support the Constitution, and then “engaged in insurrection” against it, from holding office.

“The weight of evidence presented to me at the hearing demonstrated that the insurrection on January 6, 2021, happened at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of the former outgoing president, Mr. Trump,” Bellows said.

Some officials say the state is getting ahead of legal proceedings that are already under way. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) said in part, “We are a nation of laws, therefore until he is actually found guilty of the crime of insurrection, he should be allowed on the ballot.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement it will appeal Bellows’ decision to Maine’s courts.

Bellows has suspended her decision until the courts rule.

For the second time this month, former President Donald Trump has been removed from a state’s primary presidential election ballot. Colorado’s Supreme Court voted unanimously to remove him from the primary ballot on December 19.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule whether Trump appears on ballots in Maine and elsewhere, as other states consider whether to keep the former president on their ballots.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Schmidt at Daylight Donuts.
Young couple acquire well-known Rapid City donut shop
Legislators receive a rank based on their yes or no votes on criminal justice bills.
South Dakotans for Criminal Justice releases their scorecard on state lawmakers
Meet four women on the front lines of the Rapid City Medical Center’s c-suite.
Meet the all-women c-suite team of Rapid City Medical Center
Deer wandering in the wild.
Some scientists pose the “what if” question about zombie deer
Road conditions in Rapid City on Tuesday night.
Icy challenge for South Dakota drivers

Latest News

Stay active in the new year with tips from the Rapid City Y.
HealthWatch-Starting 2024 Right
Free pet tags during January at Spearfish Police Department
According to the IRS start filing your taxes in early 2024.
Last-minute things you can do to lower this year’s income taxes
Healthwatch logo
HealthWatch-Getting 2024 off to a good start
The seats need to be filled by January 9th to mitigate the impact on the legislative session.
Two seats remain vacant while the legislative session looms