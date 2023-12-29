The Black Hills is preparing for New Year’s Eve ball drop

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the glitter, the champagne, and the resolutions you’ll never keep, we’re transitioning from Christmas to the New Year, and some Black Hills businesses are gearing up for the biggest party of the year.

The Hotel Alex Johnson is ready to drop the ball for New Year’s, but one staff member says it took a couple of months of planning, putting together decorations, and arranging tickets for revelers who will be downtown.

“Believe it or not, it’s quite a lengthy process. It takes up months of behind-the-scenes work, getting the material, getting the logistics, and especially—I don’t want to reveal this, but we also have a ping-pong ball drop at midnight,” said Hotel Alex Johnson ambassador, Cynthia Grace.

New Year’s Eve is not only a holiday, but it also gives a boost to the economy. On New Year’s Eve, people spend money to celebrate the arrival of the new year, mostly on entertainment, which benefits bars, hotels, and restaurants. However, some welcome the new year by lighting up the sky.

“Yeah, we had good sales last year. It’s not as big as the fourth, but still great. People want to have a good time. And the weather is much nicer this year. So, I would expect more people want to do fireworks this year,” said Big Fireworks co-owner Michelle Skoog.

Big Fireworks will remain open until Jan. 1.

The hotel is introducing a new ball-dropping experience that includes a cash prize of $4,000 and a chance to win earrings from an area jeweler.

“This is the first year we have done this. Everywhere you go, you see normal parties and countdowns. But where else can you go for a ball drop? Where else can you go where you will have parties in not one, not two, but three places? At a historical landmark like the Alex Johnson,” said Grace.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Hotel Alex Johnson.

