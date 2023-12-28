Woman known for her sweet tooth celebrates her 109th birthday

A South Carolina woman is celebrating her 109th birthday. (WACH)
By WACH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDLANDS, S.C. (WACH) - A South Carolina woman is celebrating life this holiday season, and a whole lot of it.

Doreatha Bishops just turned 109 surrounded by loved ones and friends.

Birthday wishes and love filled Barnwell State Park as everyone celebrated Bishops.

“It means everything to, it’s just a blessing I was able to witness this great milestone for someone who has lived 109 years old,” her daughter Mary Frank said.

Although Bishop is 109, Frank said she’s still doing chores around the house.

“The days she feels like washing the dishes I let her do it, I let her do what she wants to do,” Frank said.

Frank said Bishop is also known for her cooking and to have a sweet tooth.

“She loves sweets, she eats her sweets before she eats her meal,” Frank said.

Family and friends have a lot of positives to say about Bishop and her life.

Frank thanks her mother for being an inspiration.

“She always says that it is better to give than to receive, she always said that,” Frank said.

And that fits right in with the spirit of this season of giving.

