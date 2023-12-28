Sunshine Remains Prominent

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, clear skies settle into the area with temperatures getting the coldest out on the SD Plains where the snow pack is heaviest. Sunshine will continue to shine as we head into the end of the week during the day on Friday. Temperatures get into the 40s and 50s across the Black Hills by the afternoon with temperatures on the SD Plains remaining in the 30s for highs. Sunshine is on tap for everyone. Temperatures starting off the weekend will be in the 30s and 40s with a little cooler air starting to move in. New Years Eve, we remain sunny and temperatures will stay in the 30s for almost everyone. Some might not even get above the freezing mark. New Year’s celebrations will be a little chilly with temperatures in the teens and 20s by the time the clock strikes midnight and everyone rings in the new year.

New Years day, temperatures get warmer with 40s expected in Rapid City. Temperatures will not last in that warm category, even though sunshine is going to stay put. Tuesday, temperatures get into the upper 30s with sunshine sticking around. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the entire day. Wednesday, more 30s are expected, right around average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast through Thursday with temperatures once again near average in the 30s.

