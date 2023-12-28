A return of mild and dry weather.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies can be expected today and high temperatures will climb into the 30s and 40s across KOTA Territory. This will allow for more snowmelt and help improve road conditions. Friday will be mild, too. Highs are climbing into the 40s for many and some spots could reach 50°.

Saturday remains mild with highs in the 30s and 40s under plenty of sunshine. New Year’s Eve will see a drop in temperatures with many in the 30s. Some spots staying in the 20s for a high.

Highs return to the 40s to kick off the New Year, but could drop back closer to average in the 30s the rest of the week.

No major winter storms are headed our way any time soon!

