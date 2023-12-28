Mixology at Home – Bloody Mary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Of course, Monday, New Year’s Day 2024, would be National Bloody Mary Day. That’s because the Bloody Mary is a very traditional hangover cure.

But that’s a myth. Honestly, the only way to avoid a hangover is to not overindulge on New Year’s Eve. So please, pace yourself and drink responsibly.

Having said that, the Bloody Mary is a popular brunch drink any day.

It is also one of the top 10 drinks every bartender should know how to make. We showcased eight of them so far on Mixology at Home. This leaves just the Mai Tai, which I might never make.

The origins of the Bloody Mary are a little unclear. It possibly was first created by a New York hotel bartender. The actor George Jessel also claims to have had a hand in creating it since he was noted for asking for vodka and tomato juice.

The original Bloody Mary has seven ingredients: vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, celery salt, Tabasco, and lemon juice. But it has been tweaked quite a bit over the years.

Stay away from the recipe that calls for two teaspoons of horseradish. I tried it so you don’t have to.

Let’s stick with traditional, but by all means, experiment to suit your taste. Add and subtract ingredients, and change the spirit to tequila or gin.

Ingredients

Celery salt

1 lemon wedge

1 lime wedge

2 oz vodka

4 oz tomato juice

2 dashes of Tabasco sauce

2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch ground black pepper

1 pinch smoked paprika? This is a tweak to try

Garnish: parsley sprig, 2 green olives, lime wedge and celery stalk

Directions: Rub the lemon or lime wedge on the rim of the glass and then dip the glass into a plate with celery salt. Squeeze the lemon and lime wedges into a shaker and drop them in. Add vodka, tomato juice, horseradish, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, a pinch of celery salt, and ice and then gently shake. Strain into the prepared glass and add garnish.

The garnish is pretty much whatever you like but don’t junk it up too much. People have to drink it.

